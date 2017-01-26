Man With Memory Loss Missing From Austin

January 26, 2017 6:27 AM
Missing Man

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man with memory loss who went missing Wednesday evening from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Lawrence Johnson, 69, was last contacted about 6 p.m. and is reported missing from the area of Madison Street and Lorel Avenue, according to an endangered missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a 115-pound, 5-foot-9 black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a dark complexion, police said. Johnson, who was driving a gold 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, has some memory loss and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.

