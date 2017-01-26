Pedestrian Struck By Metra Train In Crystal Lake

January 26, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Crystal Lake, Metra, Metra Accident, Train Accident

CRYSTAL LAKE — All trains remain halted on Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest Line late Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a train in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Inbound train No. 636 struck a pedestrian near the Crystal Lake station at 70 E. Woodstock St. about 10:45 a.m., according to Metra and Crystal Lake police.

Details about the pedestrian’s condition weren’t immediately available, but no foul play is suspected, police said.

Trains are halted in both directions near Crystal Lake, according to Metra’s website. CTA is honoring Metra tickets on the Blue Line from Rosemont into Chicago until further notice.

Earlier Thursday morning, another UP-Northwest train struck a vehicle in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side, shutting down the line for about three hours.

The crash happened about 7:10 a.m. near Nagle and Northwest Highway, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

