Police Investigate Racist Graffiti On Garages In Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were investigating after racist graffiti was found on several garages in the Beverly neighborhood.

Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) said the graffiti was discovered since late Wednesday night, written in marker on at least five garages along Claremont Avenue between 103rd and 105th streets, including a garage belonging to Beverly Covenant Church.

“On a church, they wrote something anti-religious against God; Swastikas at a couple locations; the n-word at a couple locations,” he said.

On at least one garage, the graffiti included the names of at least two people, and the words “I want them dead.” On another, the taggers wrote “Nazis are coming,” with a backwards swastika nearby.

The alderman said he suspects it was the work of “stupid kids whose mommies and daddies don’t know what they’re up to.”

O’Shea said he wants those responsible for the graffiti found, forced to apologize to homeowners, and ordered to perform community service. He said police will check with homeowners to find out if any of them have security cameras that might have recorded the vandalism.

“This is a big deal. It’s not what our community is about,” O’Shea said.

The alderman said Streets and Sanitation Department crews were working to remove the graffiti Thursday morning.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.