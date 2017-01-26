Second Person Fatally Struck Along Metra’s UP-NW Line

January 26, 2017 7:27 PM
Filed Under: fatal, Metra, Union Pacific Northwestern

(STMW) — A man was fatally struck by a Metra train Thursday morning in northwest suburban Crystal Lake, the second fatal incident on Metra’s Union Pacific-Northwest Line train in one day.

Inbound train No. 636 struck Grant D. Jacobson, 25, of Crystal Lake, about 10:45 a.m. near the Crystal Lake station at 70 E. Woodstock St., according to Metra and Crystal Lake police.

Jacobson was killed, according to McHenry County Coroner Dr. Anne Majewski. Authorities were called when he was seen walking toward the incoming train as it entered the station. An autopsy was expected Friday.

UP-Northwest Line trains were still experiencing extensive delays Thursday afternoon, according to Metra’s website. CTA is honoring Metra tickets on the Blue Line from Rosemont into Chicago until further notice.

Earlier Thursday morning, another UP-Northwest train struck a vehicle in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side, shutting down the line for about three hours.

The crash happened about 7:10 a.m. near Nagle and Northwest Highway, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

