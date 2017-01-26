Two Teens Beaten, Robbed On Pink Line Train

January 26, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Beating, Crime, CTA, Pink Line, Robbery

Two teenagers were beaten and robbed on a Pink Line train Wednesday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The boys, ages 18 and 17, were riding the train when the older boy was approached by five male suspects, according to Chicago Police. They battered him and demanded his property.

The victims got off the train at the Pulaski station in the 2000 block of South Pulaski, and the suspects followed, police said. They then beat the younger boy and stole his property before leaving the platform.

Both victims declined medical attention, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

