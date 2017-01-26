LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Video Appears To Show Bulls' Jimmy Butler Shutting Down Fred Hoiberg's Suggestion To Call Timeout

January 26, 2017 10:07 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, Fred Hoiberg, Jimmy Butler

(CBS) While their young Bulls teammates were the targets of frustration of stars Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade after Chicago collapsed late in a 119-114 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night at the United Center, there appeared to be disagreement with coach Fred Hoiberg late in the game too.

With 58.6 seconds left and Hawks big man Dwight Howard at the free-throw line, video showed Hoiberg signaling for the Bulls to call for a timeout after Howard was done at the line. Butler didn’t seem to take well to that idea, appearing to respond, “What? No.”

Howard missed his second free throw, and the Bulls didn’t call a timeout. Off the live ball, Butler — who had a game-high 40 points — went down and hit a jumper to tie the game at 112-112 before the Hawks responded and won.

In his postgame media session, Hoiberg denied trying to call the timeout. The Bulls would then use one with 34 seconds left and 10 seconds left.

“No, we weren’t,” Hoiberg said. “We were going to get it and go down and save that last timeout.”

