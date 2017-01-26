Woman Found Not Guilty Of Providing Gun That Killed 14-Year-Old Girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has returned a not guilty verdict for a Chicago woman accused of supplying her teenage cousin with a gun authorities say the girl used to kill a 14-year-old rival after a Facebook feud over a boy.
Vandetta Redwood was charged with giving a handgun to a juvenile knowing it would be used to commit violence in the 2014 shooting of Endia Martin. The 35-year-old also was charged with possession of a firearm in a school zone.
Jurors reached their decision Thursday, a day after final arguments.
Redwood shouted and cursed during the prosecution’s closing arguments. She said she “didn’t kill no baby,” and that others had lied. Jurors were excused while Redwood’s lawyer sought to calm her down.
Redwood’s cousin, now 17, is awaiting trial.
