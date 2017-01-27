An Uber Rider’s Nightmare: ‘I Don’t Want This To Happen To Anyone Else’

(CBS) — No Uber anymore for Chicago resident Catie Banks.

“I don’t want to have another bad experience,” she tells CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov.

Banks says a delayed flight left her getting into an Uber around 2 a.m. Monday at Midway. She says her driver started chatting, hands off the steering wheel, looking back at her as he talked.

“He’s swerving all over the road, he’s not watching the road. He seems very erratic,” she says.

Banks says she let Uber know when she got home. Despite Uber stating they have a 24/7 team on hand to respond to concerns, she says she didn’t hear back for three days.

In the subsequent email correspondence, Banks told Uber “my life was put in danger,” adding she wanted to know if “that driver is potentially still driving … putting other lives in jeopardy.”

Uber would not answer.

“I would like to know what it takes for an Uber driver to not be allowed to drive for Uber anymore,” Banks says.

That, according to an Uber Spokesperson, is decided on a case-by-case basis. The spokesperson says Uber has community standards, monitors drivers and takes feedback seriously. But Uber would not be more specific about any driver safety policy.

Banks isn’t buying it.

“I just don’t want this to happen to someone else,” she says.

Banks is also concerned there is no in-route recourse if a passenger feels unsafe, other than stop the ride, something she says wouldn’t have worked in the middle of the night.

Uber tells CBS 2 the driver Banks complained about no longer has access to the Uber app.