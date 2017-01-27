Bridal Salons Offer Help After Elmhurst Dress Shop Gutted By Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — The owners of an Elmhurst bridal shop were pledging to help customers who lost wedding gowns, prom dresses, and more after an extra-alarm fire destroyed the salon on Thursday.

Firefighters were still dousing hot spots Friday morning at VIP Occasions, 351 York Rd., nearly 18 hours after the fire started. The dress shop had been in business for more than 25 years.

Elmhurst firefighters said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. By 2:30 p.m., much of the business had been destroyed, and it took crews more than five hours to get it under control.

A massive plume of gray smoke could be seen from miles away as firefighters doused the building with water. In all, more than 80 firefighters from Elmhurst and many surrounding towns helped extinguish the blaze.

Sisters Nicole Samardzija and Natalie Krstev opened the salon in 1991, and vowed to help customers impacted by the devastating blaze.

The owners said they would be contacting their dress designers on Friday to provide them with a temporary shipping address for special orders. Dresses damaged or destroyed in the fire will be given top priority.

They also said they will set up a temporary shop down the street at their late father’s medical building as soon as the area is secure. If you have a dress or gown at VIP Occasions, they have set up a hotline you can call: 630-833-GOWN (630-833-4696).

Two other north suburban bridal shops also have offered to help VIP Occasions who have lost dresses in the fire. Complete Bridal in East Dundee said VIP customers who can present proof they lost a dress in the fire, along with a picture of what the dress looked like, Complete Bridal will provide a free gown, charging only the cost of alterations.

Volles Bridal & Boutique in Lake Zurich also said VIP customers who lost a dress in the fire can go to the Volles website to make an appointment for help.