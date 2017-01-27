Burglaries Reported In Chicago Lawn

January 27, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Burglaries, Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about a series of burglaries reported at homes and garages earlier this month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone entered a home or garage and took property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The break-ins occurred:

– about 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 3600 block of West 63rd Place;
– about 11:55 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 3300 block of West 61st Place;
– about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 6200 block of South Spaulding; and
– about 9:15 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 6100 block of South St. Louis.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia