CPD Rolls Out High-Tech Crimefighting Centers

January 27, 2017 4:10 PM By Lisa Fielding
(CBS) — The city has officially rolled out its latest crime-fighting technology on Chicago’s South and West sides. It’s called the Strategic Decision Support Center, and it’s located inside Chicago’s 7th and 11th Police Districts.

Seventh District Comdr. Jonathon Lewin says the technology is the most advanced platform of its kind in the country.

Members of the Chicago Police Department show off the latest technology being used in two districts. (Lisa Fielding/WBBM)

“Today, the technology enhancements include new surveillance cameras in the 7th and 11th, Enhanced Shot Spotter coverage, analytics that build on everything we already had and new tools,” he said.

The centers will be staffed 24/7 and provide real-time information and analysis. Police officers will also be armed with smart phones so that they can access the technology from the field.

“It represents the investment in technology and data drive enfoldment that will help us reduce violent crime in the South and West Sides of Chicago,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.

The city says the tech will cut down response time and act as a predictive and preventive tool to fight crime.

Johnson says he’s confident the city’s violent crime will decrease next year.

“We hope to roll this out to the entire city,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

