Daley College Student Attacked During Class

CHICAGO (CBS) — A freshman at a city college on the South Side is recovering after a fellow student attacked her in class.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

18-year-old Amera Parker is fearing for her life. The Daley College student was in chemistry class when a schoolmate attacked her. Parker said the student slammed her against the wall and kept trying to grab her neck.

“I could’ve died. If he hit me so hard, more than what he did, he could’ve hurt my temple in my head or something,” she said.

Parker claimed she didn’t say anything to provoke the student. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment. Parker’s mother said her daughter received a concussion, a slight fracture in her shoulder, and bruises on her ribs and thighs.

Chicago police responded to the incident. They said the alleged attacker was removed from the school and taken to get a mental evaluation.

“I’m being told he has a problem or mental issues, but that’s not really set in stone,” said Parker’s mother.

While Parker recovers, her mother is working on filing charges.

“It could’ve been worse. I could’ve lost my child. He could’ve broke her neck,” she said.

A spokesperson for Daley College said the school is aware of the incident and is working with law enforcement to assist Amera Parker with a safe return to class. However, Parker said she’s too scared to return