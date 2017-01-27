Eloy Jimenez, Ian Happ Highlight Cubs’ 24 Non-Roster Invitees To Spring Training

(CBS) Highly regarded outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez and touted infielder prospect Ian Happ highlight the Cubs’ 24 non-roster invitees to spring training.
Of those 24, 14 are pitchers: right-handers Andury Acevedo, Maikel Cleto, Daniel Corcino, James Farris, Seth Frankoff, Jim Henderson, Casey Kelly, Jhondaniel Medina, Conor Mullee, Fernando Rodriguez and Ryan Williams, as well as left-handers Gerardo Concepcion, Manny Parra and Zac Rosscup.
In addition to Happ, infielders Chris Dominguez, Munenori Kawasaki, Jemile Weeks and Chesny Young will be in camp as non-roster invitees.
John Andreoli and Mark Zagunis join Jimenez as the non-roster outfielders, while catchers Carlos Corporan and Taylor Davis will join in Mesa, Ariz. as well.
Spring training starts Feb. 14 for the Cubs’ pitchers and catchers, while the full squad follows soon after.