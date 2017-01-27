Foster Dog Scared Off Possible Robbers

CHICAGO (CBS) – They say dogs can sense danger – and this dog may have saved her foster family from a burglary.

A PAWS Chicago foster dog is said to have “deterred armed robbers from breaking in to her foster home earlier this week,” according to a Facebook post.

Thalia, a one-year-old female American Staffordshire mix would not stop barking at the door of her Rogers Park foster home, earlier this week and her foster mother did not know why.

“Thalia is usually so quiet,” PAWS wrote on Facebook.

Her foster mom brushed it off as just a reaction to noisy neighbors, until she left for work and saw detectives outside her home. The foster mother found out that there had been armed robbers in the area, PAWS Chicago said.

“Thalia is so happy to be in a home,” PAWS wrote on Facebook. “It’s incredible the amount of love she shows to her foster family and she didn’t want anything to happen to them. Now she’s getting some well-deserved rest and TLC!”

Thalia arrived to PAWS Chicago from the Chicago Animal Care and Control, after being found as a stray, according to PAWS website. She is available for adoption and has “a puppy spirit with a playful attitude.”

You can visit the PAWS website to learn more on Thalia and/or adopting or fostering other dogs available at the shelter.