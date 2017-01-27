Foster Dog Scared Off Possible Robbers

January 27, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: Adopt, dog, Foster, PAWS Chicago, rescue, Robbery, Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – They say dogs can sense danger – and this dog may have saved her foster family from a burglary.

A PAWS Chicago foster dog is said to have “deterred armed robbers from breaking in to her foster home earlier this week,” according to a Facebook post.

Thalia, a one-year-old female American Staffordshire mix would not stop barking at the door of her Rogers Park foster home, earlier this week and her foster mother did not know why.

“Thalia is usually so quiet,” PAWS wrote on Facebook.

Her foster mom brushed it off as just a reaction to noisy neighbors, until she left for work and saw detectives outside her home. The foster mother found out that there had been armed robbers in the area, PAWS Chicago said.

“Thalia is so happy to be in a home,” PAWS wrote on Facebook. “It’s incredible the amount of love she shows to her foster family and she didn’t want anything to happen to them. Now she’s getting some well-deserved rest and TLC!”

Thalia arrived to PAWS Chicago from the Chicago Animal Care and Control, after being found as a stray, according to PAWS website. She is available for adoption and has “a puppy spirit with a playful attitude.”

You can visit the PAWS website to learn more on Thalia and/or adopting or fostering other dogs available at the shelter.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia