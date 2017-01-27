NBA World Reacts To Rajon Rondo’s Torching Of Bulls Teammates

(CBS) Rajon Rondo turned the NBA world upside down with his critical words for Bulls stars Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade.

A day after Butler and Wade called out the Bulls’ young players and their effort following a fourth-quarter collapse in Wednesday’s 119-114 loss to the Hawks, Rondo took to Instagram and called into question the team’s leadership.

Naturally, the conversation didn’t stop there. The NBA had plenty of reaction to Rondo’s Instagram post.

@RajonRondo may be a lot of things but a good teammate he sure is…..Respect — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) January 26, 2017

I wonder if rondo is willing to fight wade or butler on the undercard of the Soulja boy/Chris brown event. A Catch weight would be needed… — Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 27, 2017

It’s worth noting that Rondo’s Instagram post was liked by young Bulls forward Bobby Portis and … Dwyane Wade.

The Bulls’ Friday shootaround should be interesting.