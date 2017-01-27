Supt. Johnson’s Near-Collapse Unrelated To ‘Longstanding Kidney Issue’: Spokesperson

(CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s near-collapse at a news conference Friday is unrelated to a “longstanding kidney issue,” his department says.

Johnson is at a Chicago hospital getting checked out and was expected to be released, police spokesperson Athony Guglielmi says.

Supt Johnson ro be released from the hosp in next few hrs. He is fine & in great spirits. Incident unrelated to a longstanding kidney issue — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 27, 2017

“He is fine & in great spirits,” Guglielmi tweeted. “Incident unrelated to a longstanding kidney issue.”

The update comes after the Chicago Sun-Times reported Johnson is in need a kidney transplant.

The police superintendent joined Mayor Emanuel to discuss new high-tech crime-fighting techniques when the incident occurred. Johnson appeared woozy and was helped to a seat during the news conference. He reportedly drove himself to the hospital.

Johnson was expected to talk with reporters tonight at Chicago Police Headquarters, Guglielmi tweeted.