Supt. Johnson’s Near-Collapse Unrelated To ‘Longstanding Kidney Issue’: Spokesperson

(CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s near-collapse at a news conference Friday is unrelated to a “longstanding kidney issue,” his department says.
Johnson is at a Chicago hospital getting checked out and was expected to be released, police spokesperson Athony Guglielmi says.
“He is fine & in great spirits,” Guglielmi tweeted. “Incident unrelated to a longstanding kidney issue.”
The update comes after the Chicago Sun-Times reported Johnson is in need a kidney transplant.
The police superintendent joined Mayor Emanuel to discuss new high-tech crime-fighting techniques when the incident occurred. Johnson appeared woozy and was helped to a seat during the news conference. He reportedly drove himself to the hospital.
Johnson was expected to talk with reporters tonight at Chicago Police Headquarters, Guglielmi tweeted.