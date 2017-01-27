Vehicle Crashes Into Post Office In Skokie

CHICAGO (CBS) — An SUV crashed through the entrance of a post office in north suburban Skokie on Friday.

Skokie police said the SUV crashed into the post office at 4950 Madison St. around 12:45 p.m. The vehicle went through the glass vestibule, and ended up next to some mail boxes inside.

No one was injured in the crash.

#Skokie – SUV removed from the Post Office after crashing into the entrance at Niles Center & Madison. pic.twitter.com/xarH5X7vfy — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) January 27, 2017

Police said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor, and believe it’s likely the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. The driver was cited for improper lane usage/driving off the roadway.

The Skokie Fire Department said the post office remained open after the crash.