Vehicle Crashes Into Post Office In Skokie

January 27, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Car Into Building, Crash, post office, Skokie

CHICAGO (CBS) — An SUV crashed through the entrance of a post office in north suburban Skokie on Friday.

Skokie police said the SUV crashed into the post office at 4950 Madison St. around 12:45 p.m. The vehicle went through the glass vestibule, and ended up next to some mail boxes inside.

No one was injured in the crash.

Police said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were a factor, and believe it’s likely the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. The driver was cited for improper lane usage/driving off the roadway.

The Skokie Fire Department said the post office remained open after the crash.

