Veteran Goes Missing On Way To New Job At Great Lakes Naval Base

January 27, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Missing Person, missing veteran, north chicago

NORTH CHICAGO — Authorities are looking for a veteran who went missing on his way to start a new job at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center in North Chicago earlier this week.

Philip Quick, 54, was travelling from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to start a job at the naval base on Monday, according to a missing person alert from North Chicago police and the AWARE Foundation, a missing persons advocacy group. But he never arrived for his first day on the job.

Quick checked in with his family at 11:01 a.m. Saturday and again at 6:03 p.m. that day to let them know he was eating dinner at a McDonald’s on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, police said. There has been no contact since. He may have checked out of a Red Carpet Inn on Saturday or Sunday.

Quick is 6-foot-2 and 270 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blond hair, according to police. He was driving a 2006 tan Ford F150 crew cab pickup with Kentucky farm license plate 761-0ET.

Anyone with information about Quick is asked to call Det. Mueller with the North Chicago police at (847) 596-8777, or email themissingaware@gmail.com.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

