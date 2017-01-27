Watch: Gar Forman Addresses Bulls’ Internal Rifts

WATCH LIVE: President Trump hosts British Prime Minister

January 27, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Bulls, Dwyane Wade, Gar Forman, Jimmy Butler, Rajon Rondo

(CBS) The Bulls spoke out about their issues after Wednesday’s loss, then Rajon Rondo took to Instagram on Thursday.

On Friday, they reconvened in an extended team meeting before shootaround. Bulls general manager Gar Forman spoke on behalf of the organization, reading a statement and then leaving without taking any questions.

Here is what Forman had to say:

