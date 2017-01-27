Watch: Gar Forman Addresses Bulls’ Internal Rifts

(CBS) The Bulls spoke out about their issues after Wednesday’s loss, then Rajon Rondo took to Instagram on Thursday.
On Friday, they reconvened in an extended team meeting before shootaround. Bulls general manager Gar Forman spoke on behalf of the organization, reading a statement and then leaving without taking any questions.
Here is what Forman had to say:
