3-Year-Old Boy Grazed In Chicago Lawn Shooting

January 28, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Lawn, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy was grazed in a Chicago Lawn neighborhood shooting that also wounded a 23-year-old man Saturday morning on the Southwest Side.

About 5:45 a.m., they were inside a home in the 3000 block of West 61st Street when someone fired into it from outside, according to Chicago Police.

A bullet grazed the toddler’s leg, and the man was shot in the arm, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

