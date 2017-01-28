CPD Officer Gets 5-Day Suspension For Tossing Coffee At Biker

January 28, 2017 10:27 AM

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer has been suspended for five days after throwing a cup of coffee at a motorcyclist earlier this month as the bike passed him on a busy River North street.

Footage of the Jan. 20 java toss on Hubbard Street near State surfaced online earlier this week in a video posted to Facebook by the biking group Chicago United Riders.

The camera, fixed to a rider’s helmet, captures several motorcyclists going east on Hubbard and approaching a uniformed officer who is waiting for them to pass so he can cross the street. The officer exchanges indiscernible words with the rider before lobbing the beverage at him.

RELATED: Video Appears To Show Chicago Cop Throwing Coffee At Motorcyclist

Police officials opened an investigation after learning about the video, and Ofc. Robert Markvart accepted a five-day suspension, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

