Man Shot To Death In Front Of Middle School In Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found shot to death Friday night in front of a school in west suburban Naperville, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle about 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot at Scullen Middle School, 2815 Mistflower Lane, according to Naperville police.

They found a 37-year-old man from Oswego inside the vehicle with the windows broken out, police said. He was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he was pronounced dead from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Police said the incident does not involve Scullen Middle School. On Friday night, there were two non-district organizations which had rented space in the building for activities and an after-school club meeting.

The incident does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the community, police said. Naperville police were conducting a homicide investigation.

The DuPage County coroner’s office could not immediately confirm the manner of death.

