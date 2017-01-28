Police: Woman Fatally Struck By Car At Lincoln Square Carwash

January 28, 2017 3:34 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed by a car Saturday morning at a carwash in the North Side Lincoln Square neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

About 9:50 a.m., a 56-year-old man drove a Volkswagen Golf through the closed overhead door of a carwash in the 5400 block of North Damen, police said.

A woman inside the carwash was struck by the door and the car and pinned underneath, police said. Her age wasn’t immediately available.

Firefighters extricated the woman and took her to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained at the scene. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

