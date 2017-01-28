President Trump’s Executive Order Detains Many At O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) – President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday suspending the entry of Syrian refugees into the U.S. indefinitely.

That order left a family in turmoil on Saturday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. But they are not the only ones affected Saturday by the travel ban.

Dozens of attorneys volunteered their time on Saturday for the International Refugee Assistance Project after U.S. Customers detained multiple airline passengers. The attorneys said they are prepared to represent anyone in need.

It was an emotional day for 14-year-old Judy Ulayyet and her 17-year-old sister Maria. CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

“I was really excited to see my aunt,” Judy said.

“My mom received a phone call from the airport telling her my aunt would not be able to come in,” Maria said.

Their aunt Sahara Algonaimi arrived Saturday morning at O’Hare International Airport, but before she could meet her nieces, U.S. customs detained her.

“This is an emergency trip,” Maria said. “She simply came here to visit her mother who is very sick.”

“She has a valid visa, has a return ticket with a return date for Saturday, a letter of support to visit her dying mom – all that documentation is now void as a result of a signature of a man overnight,” Rehab said.

Ahmed Rehab, Executive Director of CAIR Chicago refers to the executive order of President Donald Trump suspending entry to all refugees to the U.S. for 120 day – barring Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The order also blocks entry to the U.S. for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Algonaimi has a Syrian passport.

“It is just really sad. It’s ridiculous,” Judy said. “She’s not even going to be here for that long. She’s not even a refugee. She has a stable home and family in Saudi Arabia. I don’t understand what the problem is here.”

Within the last hour, Maria and Judy told CBS 2 their aunt was sent back to Saudi Arabia, the country where she currently resides. She was unable to see her sick mother.

Attorneys stationed at Terminal 5 said they plan to stay at O’Hare overnight, if necessary, to help families of detainees.

Protesters started to arrived Saturday evening at O’Hare International Terminal 5 to voice their concerns about the impact of President Trump’s executive order.