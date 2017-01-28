Two Charged With ID Theft Scheme At Deer Park Apple Store

January 28, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: Apple Store, burglary, Deer Park, identity theft, Retail Theft

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are facing charges after they tried to charge thousands of dollars’ worth of products to others’ AT&T accounts at a north suburban Apple store.

Alexander J. Soto, 25, of Yonkers, New York, was charged with burglary, identity theft and retail theft, all felonies, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Diamand D. Reid, 22, of Roseville, Michigan, faces felony counts of burglary and identity theft.

Diamand D. Reid (Credit: Lake County sheriff’s office)

On Friday evening, deputies responded to the Apple store at 30530 N. Rand Rd. in Deer Park and found Soto and Reid tried to gain access to others’ AT&T accounts while at the store, according to the sheriff’s office. They then tried to bill more than $3,000 worth of Apple products to the accounts.

Detectives are contacting other local Apple stores to see if they tried the same crime elsewhere, according to the sheriff’s office. They are also investigating if there is a connection between Soto and Reid and seven others arrested for theft last year at the same Apple store.

Soto was ordered held at the Lake County Jail on a $70,000 bond and Reid was ordered held on a $60,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. Both are next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 2.

