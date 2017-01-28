Two Robberies Reported Overnight In Buffalo Grove

January 28, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Buffalo Grove, CVS, Mobil Gas Station, robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for two suspects who committed two robberies early Saturday in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove.

About 2:25 a.m., two males entered the Mobil gas station at 1251 N. McHenry Rd. and ordered the clerk to open the cash register, according to Buffalo Grove police. They took about $50 from the register and ran east of the gas station, where they got into a vehicle and took off.

Buffalo Grove police are searching for the suspects in two robberies early Saturday in the northwest suburb. (Credit: Buffalo Grove police)

Buffalo Grove police are searching for the suspects in two robberies early Saturday in the northwest suburb. (Credit: Buffalo Grove police)

About an hour and a half later, the same suspects robbed the CVS at 20 E. Dundee Rd. in Buffalo Grove, police said.

At 3:50 a.m., they entered the store, ordered the clerk to open the cash register, took about $200 in cash, police said. They took off in a vehicle after the robbery.

Both suspects are described as light-skinned black or Hispanic males, between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot and thin builds, police said.

One of the suspects in two robberies reported overnight in Buffalo Grove. (Credit: Buffalo Grove police)

One of the suspects in two robberies reported overnight in Buffalo Grove. (Credit: Buffalo Grove police)

The first suspect was wearing a black Chicago Bulls jacket with light-colored sleeves and “BULLS” across the back, blue jeans and tan shoes, police said. The second suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, tan pants, black shoes with a white stripe on the side and dark scarf across his face.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia