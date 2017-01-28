VIDEO: Suburban High School Teachers Tells Students Why They Matter

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teacher at Glenbard South High School in Glen Ellyn challenged fellow teachers to a ‘positivity challenge’ by telling students why they matter.

The teachers recorded the challenge, capturing the reactions of the students. Many were touched to be chosen by a teacher, some to the point of tears.

The teachers told students that they are important, inspiring and appreciate them; that they are the reason the teachers go to work every day. One teacher even wrote each student in her class a note, telling them why they matter.

Since the video was posted Friday, Jan. 20 it has already received 96 shares and 8,700 views.

The video closed with, “Here’s to always having someone in your corner, to gladly remind you how much you matter. Stay kind and be positive to each other.”