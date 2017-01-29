Armed Robberies In Bridgeport Prompt Community Alert

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents of the armed robberies of South Side Bridgeport businesses that happened this month.

Small grocery and retail stores and a bakery have been robbed at gunpoint, according to the community alert from Chicago Police.

The robbers have been described as 5-foot-5 to 6-foot-3 black males between 17 and 25 years old or 30–40 years old and weighing 140–160 pounds, according to police. They were described as having a dark complexion, brown eyes, black hair and dark clothing with black gloves.

The robberies happened:

– about 7:10 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 1000 block of West 31st Street

– about 5:05 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 2900 block of South Archer Avenue

– about 4:10 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 1300 block of West 31st Street

– about 5:15 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 3200 block of South Racine Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.

