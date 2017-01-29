Fallout Continues After President Trump’s Travel Ban

CHICAGO (CBS) – More fallout and accusations occurred Sunday in the wake of President Donald Trump’s new immigration restrictions.

As protests continue across the country, supporters of the President’s executive order are also speaking out. Moreover, the Trump Administration is taking the heat from protesters and critics around the world. CBS 2 has team coverage on this developing story.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar is at O’Hare where another major protest is scheduled.

Demonstrators showed up Saturday night at O’Hare in massive numbers protesting against President Trump’s executive order. Another protest is expected Sunday night again at O’Hare International Terminal 5.

Several attorneys have stationed themselves at O’Hare offering free services to those who were detained.

One of those lawyers said things at O’Hare are going much smoother on Sunday compared to Saturday. He has no knowledge of anyone detained Sunday.

But Saturday was a different story, there were at least 18 people who were questioned and detained.

A federal judge in New York intervened Saturday night, issuing a temporary order that prohibits the FBI from deporting people based on Trump’s order.

CBS 2 spoke with a BBC journalist who is originally from Iran. He told CBS 2 he was questioned Sunday afternoon for about three hours; asked repeatedly about his home country, his social media and his profession.

“I was questioned two times regarding my place of birth, which is Iran, my work, my Facebook, my Twitter,” said Ali Hamedani, BBC journalist. “They seized my mobile phone.”

A second protest is expected at O’Hare International Terminal 5 around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

CBS 2’s Sandra is at Sullivan High School in Rogers Park where an immigration workshop was held on Sunday.

U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky, along with other elected officials spoke directly to Syrian and Iraqi immigrants and refugees, highlighting their rights if they were to travel. This event comes after hearing form those who were detained Saturday, since there appeared to be a lot of confusion.

As detainees were released Saturday night by U.S. Customs at O’Hare International Airport, many shared what they encountered.

“The immigration officers were kind of confused,” Hessam said. “This was so quick, so fast. We still don’t know what to do. All of a sudden we are waiting for higher level to tell us what to do.”

Hessam was held for hours, along with his wife and young son. The Park Ridge resident has a green card to live in the United States, but was held back.

“They said, as long as you have an Iranian passport, you are under this,” Hessam said.

It was a similar situation for travelers detained in other major cities.

53-year-old Hameed Khalid Darweesh from Iraq was detained at New York’s JFK Airport.

“I have a special visa because I worked with the US government,from the other side of the world, but when I came here they said no,” Khalid Darweesh said. “They acted like I broke the rules.”

While in Boston, Hamed Hosseini was questioned at Logan Airport after returning to the U.S. He was caring for his sick father in his native Iran.

Attorneys who handled these cases told CBS 2 they learned most, if not all of the detainees were not refuges. They were legal residents of the U.S. or passengers with work and tourist visas who were being questioned. That is why the event was held Sunday for immigrants.