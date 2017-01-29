Woman, 66, Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Franklin Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 66-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in west suburban Franklin Park died Friday.
Urszula Zielinska, of Franklin Park, was walking in the 9100 block of West Grand Avenue when she was struck by an SUV, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m. at Loyola University Medical Center.
Franklin Park police were not immediately available for more details about the crash.
