Woman, 66, Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Franklin Park

January 29, 2017 10:19 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 66-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in west suburban Franklin Park died Friday.

Urszula Zielinska, of Franklin Park, was walking in the 9100 block of West Grand Avenue when she was struck by an SUV, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead at 7:41 p.m. at Loyola University Medical Center.

Franklin Park police were not immediately available for more details about the crash.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

