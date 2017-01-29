Woman Critically Injured In I-80 Wrong-Way Crash Near Minooka

January 29, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Crash, I-80, Minooka

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who was driving the wrong way on I-80 was critically injured in a crash early Sunday near southwest suburban Minooka.

She was driving east in the westbound lanes about 3:10 a.m. when her vehicle crashed head-on into a semi truck near Ridge Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman, whose exact age was not known, was taken in critical condition to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, police said. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police could not immediately say if charges of citations would be filed in connection with the crash as it was still under investigation Sunday morning. All lanes were reopened to traffic by 7 a.m.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

