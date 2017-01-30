4 Dead, 23 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four men were killed and at least 23 other people, including an off-duty Cook County sheriff’s courts deputy, were wounded in shootings across the city between Friday afternoon and Monday morning, according to Chicago Police.

The latest fatal shooting happened about 11 p.m. Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 31-year-old man was standing in a backyard in the 3500 block of West 38th Place when someone in a silver SUV fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier Sunday, a 23-year-old man was found shot to death in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 5:35 p.m. found the man with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6200 block of West Grand. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on either fatality Monday morning.

About 1:40 a.m. Saturday, Kentrell Thompson, 25, was sitting in a vehicle at a gas station in the 1200 block of North Halsted in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side when someone fired several shots at the vehicle, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Thompson suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:29 a.m. He lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Another killing happened about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, where officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of West 129th Place found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and thigh, authorities said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 8:27 p.m. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s deputy was among three people wounded when gunfire erupted outside a Gold Coast bar where he was working security while off-duty about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near State and Division, authorities said. Detectives were questioning a person of interest in the attack, which a police source said stemmed from a dispute over payment.

A 39-year-old man grazed in the head was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital along with a 33-year-old man shot in the leg, and a 30-year-old man shot in the back was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Fire officials said they all were in serious condition, but police said they had stabilized by mid-morning.

The weekend’s latest nonfatal shooting wounded a 16-year-old boy about 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was walking in the 1900 block of North Pulaski when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right foot, police said. He took himself to Saints Mary Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

At least 19 more people were wounded in other Chicago shootings between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

Last weekend, 53 people were shot in Chicago, six of them fatally. More than 285 people have been shot in the city during the first month of the year.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)