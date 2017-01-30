ComEd Empowers Its Energy Force Team With Energy Efficiency Improvements

The ComEd® Energy Efficiency Program and Energy Force participated in the ENERGY STAR® Change the World Tour, which brings the gift of energy efficiency to those in need. Energy Force is the country’s first energy efficiency educational program designed for and taught by people with disabilities.

The ComEd Energy Force Ambassadorship provides opportunities for young adults with disabilities to receive the necessary training required to enter the workforce while simultaneously educating customers about areas for improvement in energy usage. The program makes it possible for people with developmental disabilities to take an important message out into the community and become experts and instructors on the topic of energy efficiency.

The Energy Force program helps organizations and individuals implement energy and cost savings measures. Through presentations, ambassadors educate ComEd customers on how to reduce energy usage, while strengthening their own public speaking and communications skills and bolstering their sense of professional confidence.

ComEd decided to give back to the offices and community homes of its Energy Force ambassadors. The hope was that ambassadors would be even more motivated to teach community businesses about energy efficiency after experiencing an assessment and subsequent energy efficiency improvements firsthand at their own facilities.

The assessments and energy efficiency improvements were donated by the small business energy savings offer within the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program.

