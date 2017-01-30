Curtis Johnson Leaving Bears Coaching Staff

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) John Fox has lost another assistant from his coaching staff, with receivers coach Curtis Johnson becoming the third to voluntarily move on this month, a source confirmed.

Johnson’s departure, which was first reported by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, means the Bears will be returning just three offensive assistants — coordinator Dowell Loggains, quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone and tight ends coach Frank Smith.

Johnson was hired by the Bears last February to replace receivers coach Mike Groh, who became passing game coordinator for the Rams. He left the Bears voluntarily and will pursue other options in the NFL.

Previously the head coach of Tulane, Johnson brought an intense demeanor to the task of coaching the Bears’ receivers. He was lauded by players, including Kevin White.

The Bears have replaced fired offensive line coach Dave Magazu with Jeremiah Washburn and fired assistant secondary coach Sam Garnes with Roy Anderson. Running backs coach Stan Drayton departed to become assistant head coach at Texas, and was replaced in Chicago by Curtis Modkins, the former 49ers offensive coordinator.

Now, the Bears will have another coach to replace with Johnson moving on.

