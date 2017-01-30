Curtis Johnson Leaving Bears Coaching Staff

January 30, 2017 8:17 PM By Chris Emma
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Chris Emma, Curtis Johnson, John Fox

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) John Fox has lost another assistant from his coaching staff, with receivers coach Curtis Johnson becoming the third to voluntarily move on this month, a source confirmed.

Johnson’s departure, which was first reported by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, means the Bears will be returning just three offensive assistants — coordinator Dowell Loggains, quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone and tight ends coach Frank Smith.

Johnson was hired by the Bears last February to replace receivers coach Mike Groh, who became passing game coordinator for the Rams. He left the Bears voluntarily and will pursue other options in the NFL.

Previously the head coach of Tulane, Johnson brought an intense demeanor to the task of coaching the Bears’ receivers. He was lauded by players, including Kevin White.

The Bears have replaced fired offensive line coach Dave Magazu with Jeremiah Washburn and fired assistant secondary coach Sam Garnes with Roy Anderson. Running backs coach Stan Drayton departed to become assistant head coach at Texas, and was replaced in Chicago by Curtis Modkins, the former 49ers offensive coordinator.

Now, the Bears will have another coach to replace with Johnson moving on.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.

More from Chris Emma

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia