Delta Domestic Flights Resume After System Outage

CHICAGO (CBS) — Domestic flights on Delta Air Lines were grounded for a few hours Sunday due to automation issues, according to a statement from the airline.

At 6:30 p.m. Delta’s essential IT systems went down and were restored just before midnight. The systems outage caused delays and about 170 cancellations nationwide, according to Delta. About 80 flights scheduled for Monday were cancelled and additional cancellations were possible.

On Monday morning, O’Hare International Airport had six flight cancellations and Midway International Airport had none with delays at about 15 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Anyone traveling on the airline should check their flight status. A change fee waiver is available for customers that were scheduled to travel on Jan. 29 and 30 for rebooking by Wednesday.

“I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a statement. “This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family, which prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers.”

A week ago, United Airlines domestic flights were grounded by an “IT issue.”

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)