Durbin On Trump Regulation Mandate: Be Careful

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin suggests he can support the overall aim—if not the execution—of President Trump's executive order on government regulations.

WBBM Political editor Craig Dellimore reports.

Durbin, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, questions whether the administration is trimming the rules thoughtfully.

He concedes there are many regulations that are burdensome and unnecessary. But, he says, many government rules address health and safety concerns.

He scoffed at the Trump directive that says for each new regulation two old ones ought to be scrapped.

“I don’t know — does that apply to the Ten Commandments?” Durbin asked rhetorically. “When it comes right down to it, let’s use some wisdom in this – not some blind mathematical formula.”

Durbin says the process should just be thoughtful.