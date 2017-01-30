Supt. Johnson’s Fiancee Faces Investigation Into Possible Ticket-Fixing

January 30, 2017 9:48 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Police, Eddie Johnson, fiancee

(CBS) — Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson has launched an investigation involving his fiancée, Lt. Nakia Fenner.

Johnson asked investigators to determine whether Fenner inappropriately intervened in her son’s traffic offense. It’s the second time Lt. Fenner has been investigated.

The first time involved a cheating accusation on the lieutenant’s test.

“Superintendent Johnson is committed to the highest levels of integrity and professional standards for every member of the Chicago Police Department,” a police spokesperson said Monday, referring to the traffic case. “He has asked Internal Affairs that this case be turned over to the Chicago Inspector General for an independent investigation into the facts to avoid any perception of impropriety.”

 

 

