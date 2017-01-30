LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Judd Hirsch And His ‘Superior Donuts’ Co-Star Take Over Wicker Park Bakery

January 30, 2017 5:11 PM By Vince Gerasole
Filed Under: Judd Hirsch, Superior Donuts, Vince Gerasole

(CBS) —  When it comes to comedy it promises to be a sweet treat: a new CBS sitcom set in a Chicago donut shop.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole spent the morning with the stars of “Superior Donuts” as they handed out delicious pastries to morning diners.

Life imitated art for TV fans, when a sitcom legend and his co-star greeted the morning crowd at Stan’s Donuts in Wicker Park.

“I used to work at Starbucks,” says standup comedian Jermaine Fowler. “I was a barista. I was so bad they demoted me back to cashier.”

Fowler stars as a young employee trying to help an aging Chicago donut shop turn things around. Judd Hirsch of “Taxi” fame plays the gruff owner in “Superior Donuts.”

The play “Superior Donuts” was first cooked up in Chicago, debuting at The Steppenwolf theater and penned by Pulitzer prize winner Tracy Letts.

The show takes place in Uptown — addressing the clash of cultures, generations, and politics in a gentrifying neighborhood.

“Humor is based on the worst of things and the best of things, right?” Hirsch says. “So, if you’ve got a problem outside, we can make 17,000 jokes about that.”

“Superior Donuts” premieres this Thursday at 7:30 p.m., right here on CBS.

 

