Man Charged With DUI After Fatal West Town Crash

January 30, 2017 6:31 AM
Filed Under: Aggravated DUI, Crash, Crime, drunk driving, West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with DUI after causing a crash Saturday afternoon that left one man dead and two others injured in West Town, police said.

Yonatan D. Monrroy-Madrid, 19, faces one felony count of aggravated DUI causing an accident resulting in a death, according to a statement from Chicago Police. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to reduce speed.

Monrroy-Madrid was driving west on Hubbard Street in a Jeep Grand Cherokee about 1:35 p.m. when he blew a stop sign and struck a Toyota Camry traveling north in the 400 block of North Ashland, according to Chicago Police. Impact from the crash sent both vehicles onto Hubbard.

The 58-year-old man driving the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:49 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He has not yet been identified.

Monrroy-Madrid, along with a 25-year-old man and 19-year-old man who were passengers in the Jeep, were taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Monrroy-Madrid, of the 2200 block of North Knox, was scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

