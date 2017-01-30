Man Found Stabbed To Death In South Chicago Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found stabbed to death early Monday inside his home in the South Chicago neighborhood.
Officers responded about 12:35 a.m. to check on the well-being of the 55-year-old man and found him inside the home in the 8500 block of South Colfax, according to Chicago Police.
Jonas L. Haynes had been stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:52 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
