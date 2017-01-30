Man Found Stabbed To Death In South Chicago Home

January 30, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: fatal stabbing, South Chicago, stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found stabbed to death early Monday inside his home in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Officers responded about 12:35 a.m. to check on the well-being of the 55-year-old man and found him inside the home in the 8500 block of South Colfax, according to Chicago Police.

Jonas L. Haynes had been stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:52 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia