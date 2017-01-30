Naperville Police: College Professor May Have Been Targeted In Fatal Shooting

(CBS) – Police have shed more light on the shooting death of a Lewis University instructor who was gunned down in the western suburbs last week.

Dr. Matthew Lange was in his car when he was gunned down.

Lewis University Senior Vice President Raymond Kennelly says faculty and staff are shocked about the murder.

“He always took extra time with those students that might be having any struggles in the class or any difficulty with the material. He was one of those professors that always invested extra time in those students, to help them succeed,” Kennelly tells CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot.

Lange was an assistant professor of psychology at Lewis and had been on staff for the past four years.

He was found shot to death Friday night in his car, in the parking lot of Scullen Middle School in Naperville. Lange had gone to the school to pick up his 4 ½-year-old son from a program.

Naperville Police Cmdr. Louis Cammiso says authorities do not think this was a random event.

“There was no robbery. That’s what we feel — the general public’s not at risk. This is not a robber on the loose,” he says.

A $5,000 reward has been offered to help crack the case.