Not All Illinois Republicans Back Trump’s Travel Ban

CHICAGO (CBS) — The White House offered a ringing defense of President Trump’s immigration restrictions, despite the chaos they triggered this weekend at airports across the nation.

“This is about the safety of America, and there’s a reason that the majority of Americans agree with the President,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Monday. “It’s because they understand that that’s his number one priority.”

But most Republicans in Illinois’ Congressional Delegation range from cautiously supportive to downright critical of Trump.

Congressman Peter Roskam didn’t respond to repeated request for comment.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger tried to have it both ways, supporting a review of vetting, but criticizing the confusion the order caused.

And Congressman Randy Hultgren called Trump’s order “overly broad,” saying “we should have arms open to those who are fleeing oppression and seeking safety, not turning them away at the door.”

Ald. Ameya Pawar, a Democrat running for governor, called Gov. Bruce Rauner a coward for failing to support immigrants.

In a statement, a spokesman for Rauner said the Governor “has been supportive of tightening the vetting process for Syrian refugees because of ISIS attempts to infiltrate refugee flows, but he’s opposed to immigration bans that target any specific religion.”

However, Pawar insists, a stronger stance is needed.

“He should say something and stand up for us. Stand up for his state. Stand up for people,” Pawar said.

The University of Illinois is recommending that researchers and students who might be affected by the travel ban, delay travel outside the country until the immigration picture is clarified.