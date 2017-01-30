State Police Warn Of Criminal Investigation Phone Scam

January 30, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Criminal Investigation, Phone Scam

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Illinois residents of an ongoing phone scam in which the caller claims the resident is being criminally investigated and demands money.

Several individuals have reported that they have received a phone call from an automated message advising them they are under a criminal investigation and requesting they send $600, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The voice in the message appears to be a male with a foreign accent.

Through the use of “caller ID spoofing,” the phone number associated with the calls appears as a legitimate police phone number at (847) 608-3200, police said.

Police are warning residents that the calls are not coming from police, and people should be wary of calls soliciting money regardless of the phone number, particularly if threats are made by the caller or if they become pushy. Illinois State Police would never solicit money or ask a citizen to send money for any reason.

Those that believe they have been a victim of the scam are urged to call police at (847) 294-4400 and file a report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia