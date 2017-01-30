Tensions High For Muslims After Trump Travel Ban, Quebec Mosque Attack

CHICAGO (CBS) — Emotions were running high in Chicago’s Muslim community on Monday, not only because of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, but also because of a deadly terrorist attack at a mosque in Quebec.

Six people were killed and at least 17 more were injured when two suspects opened fire during evening prayers at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. One suspect was arrested at the scene, and another was arrested in his car on a nearby bridge, after he called 911 to say he wanted to cooperate with police.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attack an act of terrorism.

“We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a center of worship and refuge,” Trudeau said in a statement. “It is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear. Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country.”

The principal of a Muslim school in the Chicago area said he’s paying close attention to how the terror attack in Canada is affecting his students.

The Muslim Community Center Academy in Morton Grove has 670 students. On Sunday, the center held an immigration rally that drew 1,000 people.

Principal Habeeb Quadri said the school was reminding students of core American values.

“Especially now than ever before, in America these are some trying times for all Americans; especially minorities. So it’s so important as educators to remind our students that this country is based on life, liberty, pursuit of happiness; and that everyone is welcome to be here, of any ethnicity or religion,” he said.

Quadri said MCC Academy was not providing crisis counselors just yet, but assessing how the students are doing. There are counselors on hand to step in if needed.

The Chicago Police Department has said there is no known threat or link to Chicago in the wake of the Quebec attack.

“As a precaution, we will be increasing our posture around mosques. Police districts have been directed to provide special attention,” the department said.