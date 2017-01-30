White Sox Have 6 Prospects In MLB.Com’s Updated Top-100 Rankings

(CBS) The White Sox’s rebuild started in earnest in December with high-profile trades of left-hander Chris Sale and outfielder Adam Eaton, and their progress is reflected in MLB.com’s updated top-100 prospect list.

The White Sox have six players in the top 100 in the new list that was released Sunday. Only the Braves and Yankees, with seven apiece, had more prospects in the top 100.

Here’s a look at Chicago’s prospects on the list:

No. 2: Yoan Moncada, 2B

No. 12: Lucas Giolito, RHP

No. 16: Michael Kopech, RHP

No. 46: Reynaldo Lopez, RHP

No. 71: Carson Fulmer, RHP

No. 81: Zack Collins, C

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox was the No. 1 prospect.

Moncada is expected to start the season at Triple-A, with a May call-up in play. After struggling in 21 1/3 innings in his major league debut stint in 2016, Giolito could start 2017 at Triple-A or the big leagues, depending on his spring training performance. General manager Rick Hahn has emphasized the organization won’t rush any prospects, but Giolito made clear at SoxFest over the weekend that his goal is to earn a rotation spot. Kopech will start the season at high Class-A or Double-A, Hahn has said previously.

The Cubs placed five prospects in the top 100: outfielder Eloy Jimenez at No. 14, second baseman/outfielder Ian Happ at No. 28, outfielder Albert Almora at No. 75 and right-hander Dylan Cease at No. 77 and third baseman/first baseman Jeimer Candelario at No. 96.