1 Killed, 9 Wounded In Monday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and at least nine other people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The slaying happened about 12:45 p.m. outside a Kenwood neighborhood home on the South Side, where officers found a 19-year-old man unresponsive in the 4600 block of South Woodlawn. He was shot in the groin and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:19 p.m., according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Authorities have not released his name.

Monday’s latest shooting happened at 10:48 p.m. in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. A 29-year-old man was in an apartment building hallway in the 1600 block of West 79th Street when three males entered the building through the back door, walked up to him and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the abdomen and right hip and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

Less than 30 minutes earlier, a 26-year-old man who was working at D & D Food & Liquor was shot after a fight in the Wicker Park neighborhood store. The suspect walked into the store about 10:25 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Division and got into an argument with the employee, which escalated when he pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. The fight spilled out into the street and the male suspect shot the worker in the left leg. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 9:50 p.m., a 20-year-old man was getting into a parked vehicle in the 2000 block of East 71st Street in the South Shore neighborhood when two males on the sidewalk fired shots in his direction, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and abdomen and later showed up at Jackson Park Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A 23-year-old man was shot earlier Monday evening in a separate Gresham neighborhood attack. Officers responding about 7:30 p.m. to a call of a person shot found the the man, who had been standing in the street in the 7700 block of South Paulina when someone fired multiple shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center.

Just before 5 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was walking in the 3200 block of West 64th Place in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Two men were shot about 2 p.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. They were sitting in a vehicle in the 5600 block of South Wood when someone walked up and opened fire, police said. One man, 19, was shot in the shoulder, and the other, 21, suffered a gunshot wound to the back. They took themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were transferred in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 11:45 a.m., a 26-year-old man was walking in the 3900 block of South Lake Park Avenue in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side when someone walked up, shot him in the chest and then took off in a gray vehicle, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Northwestern.

Monday’s first shooting happened at 11:23 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, where a 50-year-old man was shot in the legs and an arm in the 3900 block of West Arthington, according to police, who said a suspect in a red vest and another in a black coat ran away east after the shooting. The man’s condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai.

The day’s violence followed a weekend that saw 27 people shot, and comes at the tail end of a month with more than 300 people shot across the city.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)