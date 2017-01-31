Barrington Home Destroyed By Fire Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — A large house that was being expanded was a total loss Tuesday morning, after an immense fire in west suburban Barrington.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at a home at the end of a quarter-mile driveway on Cuba Road between Old Barrington Road and Route 59.

“The big issue was water to the scene, since we don’t have fire hydrants in this area,” Barrington Countryside Fire Proteciton District Chief Jim Kreher.

A total of 30 suburban fire departments were called to the scene, and more than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Firefighters had to truck in water 3,000 gallons at a time.

“We’re thinking about 150 to 160 thousand gallons of water that we used on the fire,” Kreher said.

Kreher said an addition being built onto the 3,800-square-foot home appeared to be about 2,000 square feet.

No one was home at the time, as the family who lives there was vacationing in Australia.

“So we’re glad to say that nobody was hurt,” Kreher said.

By the time neighbors saw the fire, it had already grown quite large. The home was a total loss.

“There’s still four walls standing, but it’s gutted,” Kreher said.

Firefighters had to work from a defensive position, because it was too dangerous to enter the home.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.