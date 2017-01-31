Chicago FBI Honors Community Activist Andrew Holmes

CHICAGO (CBS) — If there’s a crime scene, a missing child or an unsolved murder, Andrew Holmes is likely there. He’s a familiar face within Chicago’s most crime ridden neighborhoods. He even lost his own daughter to gun violence in August 2015.
Now, he’s being honored with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership award for his life long activism. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.
“This year, Mr. Andrew Holmes was selected for this award by the FBI’s Chicago Division for his dedication and leadership in local communities that has helped law enforcement combat violent crime throughout the Chicago area,” said Michael J Anderson, Special Agent in Charge, Chicago FBI.
Holmes said he continues to bridge the gap between the police and the community they serve.
“We have a lot of progress that is working but at the same time, we still have a lot who are slipping through the cracks,” said Holmes. “I’m grateful for this award and I’m going to take this honor for those who have lost their lives not only in the city of Chicago, but across the United States. I just want the community to come together, end this gun violence, work with the Chicago Police Department and the FBI, which is trying to work with the community to stop this. I’m waiting for this to sink in.”
Holmes will officially receive his award from FBI Director James comey on April 28.