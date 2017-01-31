Employee Charged With Striking Disabled Adult At Elmhurst Group Home

January 31, 2017 1:34 PM
Filed Under: aggravated battery, Crime, disabled, Elmhurst, Group Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with striking a disabled adult at a group home where she worked in west suburban Elmhurst.

Lasonya T. Butler, 43, faces one count of aggravated battery, according to Elmhurst police.

Management of the group home in the 100 block of South Monterey Street in Elmhurst, operated by UCP Seguin, became aware of the incident when they were shown a video of an employee striking a seated, disabled adult several times on Jan. 18, police said.

The incident was reported to Elmhurst police, who went to the home. The victim was taken to a hospital for an examination as a precaution.

Elmhurst police also alerted Illinois Adult Protective Services and the Illinois Department of Healthcare.

Butler, of the 900 block of North Drake in Chicago, was taken to the DuPage County Jail.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia