Jimmy Buffett Set To Return To Wrigley Field After 12 Years

January 31, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: concert, Coral Reefer Band, Huey Lewis & The News, Jimmy Buffett, Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man who kicked off concerts at Wrigley Field is returning after 12 years.

Live Nation announced Tuesday the return of Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to Wrigley Field for a one night only performance. Buffett and the band will be joined by special guest Huey Lewis & The News performing Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don’t Know” Tour 2017.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band to Wrigley Field for the first time since the inaugural Wrigley Concert Events in 2005,” said Julian Green, Vice Presidents of Communications, Wrigley Field. “Jimmy Buffett is the best outdoor party of the summer and we look forward to the festive atmosphere he brings. Don’t miss out!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at, cubs.com/JimmyBuffett or over the phone, by calling (800) THE-CUBS. Customers are limited to eight tickets each.

Other artists scheduled to perform at Wrigley Field in 2017 include, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (Thursday, June 29); Dead & Company (Friday, June 30 & Saturday, July 1); James Taylor (Monday, July 17); Billy Joel (Friday, Aug. 11); Green Day (Thursday, Aug. 24); and Zac Brown Band (Saturday, Aug. 26).

